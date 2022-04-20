1 minute read
White House says it is still working with Congress on marijuana policy
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is still working with Congress on marijuana policy, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, adding that President Joe Biden was reviewing his clemency powers.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.