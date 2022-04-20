Skip to main content
White House says it is still working with Congress on marijuana policy

A man who identifies himself as Larry the Bird Man smokes marijuana in Washington Square Park as marijuana enthusiasts marked the annual but informal cannabis holiday, 4/20 (four-twenty), corresponding to the numerical figure widely recognized within the cannabis subculture as a symbol for all things marijuana, in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., April 20, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is still working with Congress on marijuana policy, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, adding that President Joe Biden was reviewing his clemency powers.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.