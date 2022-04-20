White House says it is still working with Congress on marijuana policy

A man who identifies himself as Larry the Bird Man smokes marijuana in Washington Square Park as marijuana enthusiasts marked the annual but informal cannabis holiday, 4/20 (four-twenty), corresponding to the numerical figure widely recognized within the cannabis subculture as a symbol for all things marijuana, in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., April 20, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar

