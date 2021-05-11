Skip to main content

United StatesWhite House says it takes possibility of inflation seriously

Reuters
1 minute read

The White house takes "the possibility of inflation quite seriously," spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday, amid concerns about potentially rising inflation.

Asked whether the White House expects the surge in gas prices fueled by the shutdown of the country's biggest fuel pipeline to affect its outlook on inflation, Psaki said, "Most economic analysts believe that it will have a temporary transitory impact."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 5:38 PM UTCU.S. Senate Democrats, Republicans clash over election law changes

A battle over U.S. political campaigns and elections erupted in the Senate on Tuesday as Democrats tried to advance a sweeping bill they argued would expand access to voting, even as Republican-controlled states rushed to impose new restrictions.

United StatesU.S. children ages 12 to 15 could begin COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday
United StatesWhite House, seeking to boost vaccinations, touts free Uber, Lyft rides
United StatesU.S. administers 263.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 263,132,561 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 334,081,065 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

United StatesBiden: 1 million Americans sign up for healthcare in special enrollment period