White House says it will not negotiate over the debt ceiling
WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it will not negotiate over the debt ceiling and there are no discussions underway about eliminating it.
White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Congress must act to increase the debt ceiling after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the country will likely hit the $31.4 trillion statutory debt limit on Jan. 19.
That will force Treasury to launch extraordinary cash management measures that can prevent default until early June.
