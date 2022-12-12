White House says Musk's condemnation of Fauci is 'dangerous' and 'disgusting'

[1/2] Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies hearing to examine proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2023 for the National Institutes of Health on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 17, 2022. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS















WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk's public condemnation of top U.S. health official Anthony Fauci is "dangerous" and "disgusting," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.

Musk over the weekend had tweeted: "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci." As the tweet went viral, Musk replied to his own post, adding: "Truth resonates."

"These personal attacks are dangerous ... These are incredibly dangerous and should be called out," Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

Musk is the CEO of Twitter and of electric car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O).

