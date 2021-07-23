Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

White House says new Pfizer vaccine order could help if booster shot needed

1 minute read

FILE PHOTO: A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. purchased 200 million more doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), vaccine for flexibility if booster shots are later needed and the shots are approved for younger children, the White House said on Friday.

The vaccine makers announced the government's purchase earlier on Friday. read more

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 5:13 PM UTCGuilty pleas for men who took photos at Pelosi's office on Jan. 6

Two Ohio men face up to six months in prison after pleading guilty on Friday to disorderly conduct during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, where one photographed the other in the offices of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

United StatesIraq war Marine walks U.S.-Mexico border to protest deportation of veterans
United StatesCelebrity chef Mario Batali agrees to $600,000 settlement over sexual harassment
United StatesUnited States buys 200 mln more doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
United StatesProsecutors agree to allow Trump ally Barrack free pending trial