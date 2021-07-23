White House says new Pfizer vaccine order could help if booster shot needed

FILE PHOTO: A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. purchased 200 million more doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), vaccine for flexibility if booster shots are later needed and the shots are approved for younger children, the White House said on Friday.

The vaccine makers announced the government's purchase earlier on Friday. read more

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese

