White House says new Pfizer vaccine order could help if booster shot needed
WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. purchased 200 million more doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), vaccine for flexibility if booster shots are later needed and the shots are approved for younger children, the White House said on Friday.
The vaccine makers announced the government's purchase earlier on Friday. read more
