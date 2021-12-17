White House says no new recommendations yet on COVID-19 amid Omicron spread

Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a media briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there are no new recommendations yet on COVID-19 amid the spread of the Omicron variant, adding that the administration is continuing to assess possible new steps.

"We are constantly assessing what the impact of COVID is on the economy, whether it's a new variant or rising cases in different parts of the country," Psaki said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose in Washington

