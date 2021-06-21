United States
White House says no policy decisions expected from Biden's meeting with financial regulators
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said no policy decisions are expected from President Joe Biden's meeting with financial regulators on Monday.
Climate change risks and increasing access to credit are among the issues that are likely to be discussed, the White House said earlier in the day.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Nandita Bose in Washington, Editing by Franklin Paul
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.