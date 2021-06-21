Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United States

White House says no policy decisions expected from Biden's meeting with financial regulators

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks prior to signing of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said no policy decisions are expected from President Joe Biden's meeting with financial regulators on Monday.

Climate change risks and increasing access to credit are among the issues that are likely to be discussed, the White House said earlier in the day.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Nandita Bose in Washington, Editing by Franklin Paul

