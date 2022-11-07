White House says no specific, credible threats to U.S. election security

[1/3] White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 7, 2022. REUTERS/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades















WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - No specific, credible threats to the security of Tuesday's midterm elections have been reported by law enforcement, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"Law enforcement has briefed us that there are no specific, credible threats identified at this point," Jean-Pierre told a briefing. Biden has been briefed "on the threat environment and directed that all appropriate steps be taken to ensure safe and secure voting," she said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Chris Reese











