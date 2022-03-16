1 minute read
White House says not seeing de-escalation from Russia
WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is not seeing Russia take any actions to de-escalate its invasion of Ukraine that would suggest progress in talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.
Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler
