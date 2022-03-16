White House says not seeing de-escalation from Russia

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is not seeing Russia take any actions to de-escalate its invasion of Ukraine that would suggest progress in talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler

