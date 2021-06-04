Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
White House says report on strange aerial objects not yet finalized

The White House declined comment on reports on Friday about a series of sightings of mysterious unmanned aerial objects, saying a soon-to-be-released government report on the subject has not yet been finalized.

The Washington Post reported on Friday the report finds no proof of extraterrestrial activity but cannot provide a definitive explanation into the incidents known by the government as "unmanned aerial phenomena."

