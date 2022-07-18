White House says report on Uvalde school shooting is 'devastating' and 'unacceptable'

Painted stones are placed at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School the day after the video showing the May shooting inside the school released, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S., July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday said a report on the Uvalde school shooting that left 21 dead is "devastating" and "unacceptable."

A Texas legislators' probe of the shooting blamed "systemic failures" and poor leadership for contributing to the death toll, according to a report released on Sunday. read more

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Mark Porter

