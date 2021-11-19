White House says social spending package would cut deficit by $112 bln over 10 years

A general view shows U.S. President Joe Biden speaking during a ceremony to sign the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act", on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that its social spending package, known as the "Build Back Better" Act, would reduce the deficit by $112 billion over the next decade according to a new analysis.

The statement came out just after the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, charged with evaluating the cost of legislation, found that the bill would raise the federal deficit by $367 billion over the next decade.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

