Skip to main content

United States

White House says Texas order barring vaccine mandates out of step with business community

1 minute read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Dallas, Texas, U.S., May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that Texas Governor Greg Abbott's executive order barring employers and others from imposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate is out of step with businesses in the state.

Abbott, responding to what he called "bullying" by the Biden Administration, onMonday barred all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state by any entity, including private employers.

Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 6:06 PM UTC

U.S. Supreme Court leans toward letting Kentucky official defend abortion law

In another case stemming from a restrictive abortion law, U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled a willingness to let Kentucky's Republican attorney general defend his state's statute - struck down by lower courts - after its Democratic governor dropped the case.

United States
U.S. House expected to pass bill to hike debt ceiling, avert default
United States
Jury selection begins in trial of ex-Giuliani associate Lev Parnas
United States
U.S. should face up to 'shameful past' with tribal nations, VP Harris says
United States
U.S. Senator Sanders says overdue for Senators Manchin, Sinema to say what they want in social policy bill