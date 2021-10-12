United States
White House says Texas order barring vaccine mandates out of step with business community
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that Texas Governor Greg Abbott's executive order barring employers and others from imposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate is out of step with businesses in the state.
Abbott, responding to what he called "bullying" by the Biden Administration, onMonday barred all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state by any entity, including private employers.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.