White House says Texas order barring vaccine mandates out of step with business community

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Dallas, Texas, U.S., May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that Texas Governor Greg Abbott's executive order barring employers and others from imposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate is out of step with businesses in the state.

Abbott, responding to what he called "bullying" by the Biden Administration, onMonday barred all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state by any entity, including private employers.

Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese

