White House says there is no possibility Biden would pardon his son

U.S. President Biden's son Hunter to face tax charges in federal court
Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs federal court after a plea hearing on two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

OTTAWA, July 27 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday there was no possibility President Joe Biden would pardon his son Hunter, who is facing charges of failing to pay taxes on more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018.

Asked whether Biden might issue such a pardon, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing, "No."

Reporting by Andrea Shalal, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Doina Chiacu

