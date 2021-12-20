United States
White House says they are talking to New York about needs to deal with covid surge
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The White House is in touch with officials in New York about what the city needs to deal with a new surge of coronavirus cases, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.
Biden is to deliver a major speech on how to deal with the new Omicron variant on Tuesday.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland; Editing by Mark Porter
