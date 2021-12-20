White House says they are talking to New York about needs to deal with covid surge

People line up outside Yankee stadium for vaccines amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The White House is in touch with officials in New York about what the city needs to deal with a new surge of coronavirus cases, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

Biden is to deliver a major speech on how to deal with the new Omicron variant on Tuesday.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland; Editing by Mark Porter

