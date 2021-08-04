Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
White House says U.S. can provide COVID-19 boosters if needed

A commuter receives a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during the opening of MTA's public vaccination program at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it is prepared to provide COVID-19 booster shots, if needed, suggesting it would not heed a call by the World Health Organization to delay providing additional vaccinations.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that high-income countries like the United States should hold off on giving more doses until more poor countries are able to inoculate their own populations. read more

But White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that was a "false choice" and Washington can both provide booster shots, if they are approved for use in the country, and donate excess supplies to other countries.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese

