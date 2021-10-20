Skip to main content

United States

White House tells Democrats corporate tax hike unlikely -congressional source

1 minute read

The sun sets behind the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, U.S., October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Files

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The White House told Democratic lawmakers in a meeting on Wednesday that a proposed hike in corporate taxes is unlikely to make it into a final reconciliation bill, according to a congressional source familiar with the discussions.

President Joe Biden had proposed increasing the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, which would unwind the tax cuts enacted under Republican former President Donald Trump.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler

