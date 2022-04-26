White House touts U.S.-Mexico border security plan amid Republican criticism

Asylum-seeking migrants are detained by a U.S. Border Patrol agent after crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday outlined a six-point plan to tackle border security as it pushes back against criticism that it is unprepared for a late-May deadline to lift COVID-19 restrictions that have blocked asylum seekers and other migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

While the end of the restrictions were thrown into doubt this week by a federal court, the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden said it was still preparing for an increase in the already historic number of crossings at the U.S-Mexico border.

