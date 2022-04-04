White House urges Congress to move quickly on $10 billion COVID-19 funding

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on administration efforts to strengthen national supply chains and increase the number of truck drivers, at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

April 4 (Reuters) - The White House urged Congress to move quickly on $10 billion in funding for COVID aid after bipartisan agreement was reached on Monday, a sum that is less than the $22.5 billion President Joe Biden's administration wanted.

"We urge Congress to move promptly on this $10 billion package because it can begin to fund the most immediate needs, as we currently run the risk of not having some critical tools like treatments and tests starting in May and June," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric Beech

