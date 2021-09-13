Skip to main content

United States

White House urges peaceful gathering at planned Sept 18 rally

1 minute read

Principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a media briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 30, 2021.

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Anyone coming to Washington for the planned Sept. 18 rally by supporters of the hundreds of Trump backers charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 riot should remain peaceful, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.

Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

