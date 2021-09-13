White House urges peaceful gathering at planned Sept 18 rally

Principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a media briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Anyone coming to Washington for the planned Sept. 18 rally by supporters of the hundreds of Trump backers charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 riot should remain peaceful, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.

Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Chris Reese

