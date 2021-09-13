United States
White House urges peaceful gathering at planned Sept 18 rally
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Anyone coming to Washington for the planned Sept. 18 rally by supporters of the hundreds of Trump backers charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 riot should remain peaceful, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.
Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Chris Reese
