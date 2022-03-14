White House urges Senate committee to advance Fed slate despite Manchin

Sarah Bloom Raskin, nominated to be vice chairman for supervision and a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, is sworn in before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 3, 2022. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/Pool/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it still supported moving all five of U.S. President Joe Biden's nominees for the Federal Reserve through a key Senate committee despite opposition for one, Sarah Bloom Raskin, by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki urged Republicans to show up for a vote on Biden's slate in the Senate Banking Committee, noting there was enough support in the committee to move forward.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jeff Mason, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

