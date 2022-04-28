1 minute read
White House vows to 'do everything possible to bring Paul Whelan home'
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - The White House reiterated on Thursday that it would do everything it could to secure the release of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is imprisoned in Russia and accused of spying.
"We will continue to do everything possible to bring Paul Whelan home," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.