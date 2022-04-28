White House vows to 'do everything possible to bring Paul Whelan home'

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, stands inside a defendants' cage during his verdict hearing in Moscow, Russia June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - The White House reiterated on Thursday that it would do everything it could to secure the release of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is imprisoned in Russia and accused of spying.

"We will continue to do everything possible to bring Paul Whelan home," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler

