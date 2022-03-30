White House wants India ambassador nominee to receive expeditious vote in the Senate

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti attends the premiere for season two of the television series "Ted Lasso" at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, U.S. July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni?

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's nominee for ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, should receive a full and expeditious vote in the U.S. Senate, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said on Wednesday.

Biden has confidence in him and believes he will make an "excellent representative in India," she said, responding to a question about recent media reports that have highlighted concerns among some Democratic lawmakers over Garcetti's nomination.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose in Washington;Editing by Leslie Adler

