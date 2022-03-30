1 minute read
White House wants India ambassador nominee to receive expeditious vote in the Senate
WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's nominee for ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, should receive a full and expeditious vote in the U.S. Senate, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said on Wednesday.
Biden has confidence in him and believes he will make an "excellent representative in India," she said, responding to a question about recent media reports that have highlighted concerns among some Democratic lawmakers over Garcetti's nomination.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose in Washington;Editing by Leslie Adler
