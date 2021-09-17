Skip to main content

White House warns hitting debt limit could cause recession

A general view of the White House in Washington, U.S. July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The White House warned on Friday that a failure by the U.S. Congress to extend the debt limit could plunge the economy into a recession and could lead to cuts in critical state services.

"Economic growth would falter, unemployment would rise, and the labor market could lose millions of jobs," the White House said in a fact sheet.

Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

