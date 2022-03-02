White House to work with Congress on additional COVID funds -Zients

Jeff Zients, U.S. President-elect Biden's choice to be coronavirus disease (COVID-19) czar to oversee the response to the pandemic, addresses a news conference as Biden listens at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - The White House will work with Congress in coming weeks to secure additional funding needed to prepare and manage COVID now and long-term, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters on Wednesday.

Zients did not give a specific amount that the Biden administration would request but said it would work to finalize a figure with U.S. lawmakers in the weeks ahead.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mike Erman and Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.