1 minute read
White House to work with Congress on additional COVID funds -Zients
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - The White House will work with Congress in coming weeks to secure additional funding needed to prepare and manage COVID now and long-term, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters on Wednesday.
Zients did not give a specific amount that the Biden administration would request but said it would work to finalize a figure with U.S. lawmakers in the weeks ahead.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Mike Erman and Susan Heavey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.