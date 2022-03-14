White House working to line up bipartisan support for Fed nominee Raskin

Sarah Bloom Raskin, nominated to be vice chairman for supervision and a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, is sworn in before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. February 3, 2022. Bill Clark/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it was working to line up bipartisan support for Federal Reserve nominee Sarah Bloom Raskin, after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said he would not support her nomination to be the Fed's top bank regulator. read more

"Sarah Bloom Raskin is one of the most qualified people to have ever been nominated for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors," a White House official said.

"We are working to line up the bipartisan support that she deserves, so that she can be confirmed by the Senate for this important position," the official said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal, writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.