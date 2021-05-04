Skip to main content

United StatesWhite House working to send $20 million in COVID-related medications to Brazil

The Biden administration is working to give Brazil access to $20 million of medication used to intubate COVID-19 patients, the White House said on Tuesday.

The medications will come from the U.S. government's strategic stockpile and will be delivered in partnership with the Pan American Health Organization, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

"It has not yet been finalized, but we are working in partnership with the government of Brazil on that," she said.

United States

