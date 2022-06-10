White Michigan policeman pleads not guilty in murder of Patrick Lyoya

Members of Patrick Lyoya's family attend a rally in support of Patrick Lyoya, an unarmed Black man who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids Police officer during a traffic stop on April 4, in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

June 10 (Reuters) - A white police officer pleaded not guilty on Friday to a second-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, an African refugee, during an altercation after a traffic stop two months ago in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien

