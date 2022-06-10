1 minute read
White Michigan policeman pleads not guilty in murder of Patrick Lyoya
June 10 (Reuters) - A white police officer pleaded not guilty on Friday to a second-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, an African refugee, during an altercation after a traffic stop two months ago in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Reporting by Brendan O'Brien
