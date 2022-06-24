1 minute read
WHO's Tedros disappointed by end of U.S. abortion ruling Roe v Wade
KIGALI, June 24 (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday he was very disappointed by the overturning of the landmark U.S. abortion ruling Roe v Wade.
"I am very disappointed, because women’s rights must be protected. And I would have expected America to protect such rights," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told Reuters on the sidelines of a Commonwealth summit in Rwanda.
Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Catherine Evans
