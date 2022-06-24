WHO's Tedros disappointed by end of U.S. abortion ruling Roe v Wade

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), arrives for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Clement Uwiringiyimana

KIGALI, June 24 (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday he was very disappointed by the overturning of the landmark U.S. abortion ruling Roe v Wade.

"I am very disappointed, because women’s rights must be protected. And I would have expected America to protect such rights," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told Reuters on the sidelines of a Commonwealth summit in Rwanda.

Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Catherine Evans

