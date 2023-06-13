Why finding a camp for your kid is this summer's madness

[1/4] Special needs children and their counselors walk to their morning activities as summer camp begins at Variety - the Children's Charity of the Delaware Valley in Worcester, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier/File Photo















NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - For American kids, summer camps can conjure up some idyllic experiences: Canoeing on lakes, munching on s’mores by campfires.

For parents trying to get their kids into popular camps, the vibe can be a little different: More like “The Hunger Games.”

Just ask Ellen Sheng, a writer and editor whose local camp in Summit, New Jersey, is the “hottest ticket in town,” thanks to its reasonable price of $700 for eight weeks.

“Sign-ups start in January, and it’s sold out in hours,” Sheng says. “You had to stand in line hours before sign-ups start, in the cold, to secure a spot.

That particular camp has since shifted to a lottery system, to better handle the hordes of parents. But it is a common refrain around the U.S.: Top summer camps are the most popular they have been in years, requiring earlier planning and more money.

“I was just talking to a camp director who has over 500 kids on his waitlist," says Tom Rosenberg, president and CEO of the American Camp Association (ACA), which helps serve a network of more than 15,000 camps and more than 26 million campers. “So demand is soaring – but there is limited capacity.”

The larger context, of course, is the COVID outbreak that began in 2020 when 82% of overnight camps did not even open that year, along with 40% of day camps, says Rosenberg.

But now, the rebound is apparent. YMCA of Greater New York, for instance, is reporting a 20% jump in camp enrollment over the same time last year and is expecting its largest numbers since the pre-COVID days of 2019.

“Summer camp is hot again,” Rosenberg says.

As enrollments soar, the main challenge for parents is the serious legwork that needs to be done early in the year. Here are a few enrollment tips.

THE EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM

Many day camps open registration in January, February and March, and overnight camps often start the previous fall.

“Start researching summer camps well in advance to understand their offerings, reputation and costs,” advises Anna Sergunina, a financial planner in Los Gatos, California, who has been going through this process with her four-year-old son. “Create a shortlist of camps that align with your child's interests and your budget. Then note down important dates such as registration opening, scholarship application deadlines, and early discounts.”

Sergunina herself has preparation down cold, ever since she missed out on numerous sign-ups and scholarships last year. Now she uses the app Evernote to compile information, sets reminders in her calendar throughout the year, and signs up for newsletters from her top targets to stay on top of updates or deadlines.

CRAFT A FINANCIAL STRATEGY

Some camps can be very expensive, so if you are just winging it without any planning, you could find yourself with a big bill that you will have to put on plastic – at record-high interest rates.

Indeed, in 2022 the average day camp cost rose to $87 per day, and the average overnight camp to $172 a day, according to an ACA survey of participating camps.

That is why you need to be thoughtful about the financial hit beforehand.

“Explore financial aid options and scholarships offered by the camps or external organizations,” Sergunina says. “Investigate if your employer provides any summer camp assistance as part of their benefits package. And create a budget specifically for summer camp expenses.”

Early planning has multiple benefits because 93% of accredited camps offer some financial assistance to those in need, and you can also take advantage of early-bird discounts and extended payment plans, Rosenberg notes.

DO NOT GIVE UP

Even if you have left things until the last minute, that does not mean you are out of options. Various camps and regions of the country can have very different waitlists. Hunt for camps with openings via ACA’s ‘Find A Camp’ search tool: https://find.acacamps.org/.

Even if your desired camp is full, family plans change and cancellations occur, so it is always worth checking in with the camp directly. You are more likely to have last-minute luck with day camps. They have the ability to scale up quickly, while overnight camps are restricted to the number of beds and cabins they have ready, Rosenberg says.

Of course, if you really want to get a head start, think ahead to next year: Many camps offer in-person tours during the summer season, helping to refine your options for 2024.

