Wind-driven wildfires prompt evacuation order for small Colorado town
DENVER, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Wind-driven wildfires prompted an evacuation order on Thursday for the entire town of Superior, Colorado, a community of roughly 13,000 residents, according to Twitter feeds of the township and the National Weather Service office in Boulder County.
