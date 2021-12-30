Wind-driven wildfires prompt evacuation order for small Colorado town

DENVER, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Wind-driven wildfires prompted an evacuation order on Thursday for the entire town of Superior, Colorado, a community of roughly 13,000 residents, according to Twitter feeds of the township and the National Weather Service office in Boulder County.

Reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler

