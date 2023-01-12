Wisconsin governor signs order banning TikTok from state devices















Jan 12 (Reuters) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Thursday signed an order banning use of the popular video app TikTok on government-owned and managed devices.

In addition to banning Chinese-owned TikTok from state devices, the Democratic governor said he is was banning vendors, products and services from nine companies, including Huawei Technologies, Hikvision (002415.SZ), Tencent Holdings (0700.HK), ZTE Corporation (000063.SZ) and Kaspersky Lab.

More than 20 other states have also banned TikTok from state devices.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler











