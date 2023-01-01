Worker killed on ramp at Alabama airport in airplane incident















Dec 31 (Reuters) - A worker was fatally injured on the ramp at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama where an American Airlines (AAL.O) regional carrier flight was parked, the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident that occurred where American Airlines Flight 3408, an Embraer E175, was parked at the gate after arriving from Dallas.

Two people briefed on the matter said the employee killed was a baggage handler. The flight was operated by Envoy Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group (AAL.O).

American did not immediately comment.

Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien











