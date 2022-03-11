Yellen: COVID-19 aid funds will help U.S. withstand Ukraine war economic turmoil

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen speaks to employees after touring The Denver Mint, One of the two locations manufacturing coins for the new American Women Quarters Program, which includes the Maya Angelou quarter dollar coin, in Denver, Colorado, U.S., March 11, 2022. Jason Connolly/Pool via REUTERS

DENVER, March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday said the U.S. economy is better prepared to weather economic turbulence from Russia's invasion of Ukraine because of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package passed a year ago.

Yellen, speaking at a Denver social services agency on the first anniversary of the American Rescue Plan, (ARP) said the United States is now much better able to withstand unforeseen crises -- such as the war in Ukraine -- than it was a year ago.

"Our world is interconnected, and our ambition to ensure that Russia pays a high price for its unprovoked invasion has already impacted us at home," Yellen said, referring to a steep surge in energy prices.

"America is better able to handle these turbulent times because our economy is historically strong, and the American economy is historically strong because of the ARP and the resiliency of the American people.

