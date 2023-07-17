Yellen does not see recession in U.S. - Bloomberg interview

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday the United States was making good progress in bringing inflation down and she did not expect the U.S. economy to enter into a recession.

Yellen, speaking to Bloomberg TV from India during a meeting of Group of 20 finance officials, said slower growth in China could spill over to other economies, but the U.S. economy was a "a good path".

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Katharine Jackson; Editing by Angus MacSwan

