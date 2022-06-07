Yellen says gun violence has impact on economy, survivors
WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - Gun violence has a negative impact on survivors and the U.S. economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday, adding her hope that Congress would act to reduce gun violence soon.
Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee that economic research showed that events in childhood - such as school shootings - could have a lifelong impact on the psychological well-being and labor market participation of those involved.
"Of course it has a negative impact on these individuals and our economy," Yellen said.
