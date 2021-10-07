Skip to main content

United States

Yellen says having a debt ceiling has become increasingly damaging to U.S.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends the House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS/Files

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday she was pleased the Senate was moving toward suspending the debt limit but she added that having a debt ceiling has become increasingly damaging to the United States.

"It's led to a series of politically dangerous conflicts that have caused Americans and global markets to question whether or not America is serious about paying its bills," she told CNN in an interview.

Reporting by Eric Beech and David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler

