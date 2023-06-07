Yellen says U.S. economy strong but some areas slowing















WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is strong amid robust consumer spending but some areas are slowing down, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday, adding that she expects continued progress in bringing inflation down over the next two years.

Yellen, in an CNBC interview, also said that, while banks may struggle with commercial real estate and face some consolidation, there is ample liquidity in the system and that banks should generally be able to withstand any strain.

Reporting by David Lawder and Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu











