WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday there are a variety of different ways to raise revenue to pay for President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill.

Yellen made the comment in an interview with CNN.

