Zaila Avant-garde, 14, wins spelling bee with 'Murraya'

1 minute read
1/5

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from New Orleans, Louisiana, is presented with the trophy by E. W. Scripps Company President & CEO Adam Symson after winning the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, U.S. July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

July 8 (Reuters) - Zaila Avant-garde, 14, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday by correctly spelling Murraya, a genus of plants, becoming the first African American to win the 90-year-old competition, which was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also an accomplished basketball player who holds several Guinness World Records for dribbling multiple basketballs at a time, Avant-garde, from New Orleans, is the first Black contestant to win since Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica in 1998. Maxwell was also the first winner from outside the United States.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

