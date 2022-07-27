U.S.'s Austin says Brazil defense minister told him military focused on transparent election

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrives for a news conference following a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRASILIA, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, on Wednesday said Brazil's defense minister told him that his country's armed forces were focused on providing security to ensure a "safe, secure and transparent" election in October.

"The Brazilian minister of defense commented that he was very much focused on providing security to ensure that they were able to conduct a safe and secure and transparent election," Austin told reporters after attending a hemispheric meeting of defense ministers in Brasilia.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Phil Stewart

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.