U.S.'s Blinken speaks to Ukraine counterpart on Poland blasts















NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, about assessments of the blasts in Poland, the state department said in a statement on Wednesday.

He pledged to remain closely co-ordinated and affirmed the United States would "continue to work closely with allies and partners to provide Ukraine what it needs to defend itself".

Reporting by Simon Lewis; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











