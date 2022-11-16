U.S.'s Blinken speaks to Ukraine counterpart on Poland blasts
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, about assessments of the blasts in Poland, the state department said in a statement on Wednesday.
He pledged to remain closely co-ordinated and affirmed the United States would "continue to work closely with allies and partners to provide Ukraine what it needs to defend itself".
Reporting by Simon Lewis; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
