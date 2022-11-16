U.S.'s Blinken speaks to Ukraine counterpart on Poland blasts

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi welcomes U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken at the Welcoming Dinner during G20 Leaders' Summit, at the Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park, in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Pool

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, about assessments of the blasts in Poland, the state department said in a statement on Wednesday.

He pledged to remain closely co-ordinated and affirmed the United States would "continue to work closely with allies and partners to provide Ukraine what it needs to defend itself".

Reporting by Simon Lewis; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

