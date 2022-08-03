U.S.'s Malley will go to Vienna for Iran nuclear talks - U.S. official

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Rob Malley, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, will travel to Vienna for talks this week on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity said on Wednesday, providing no further details.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed in Saint Paul, Minn.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.