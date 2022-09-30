U.S.'s Sullivan, NATO's Stoltenberg discuss Russia annexation attempt, Nord Stream 2















WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday discussed concerns over Russia's attempted annexation of Ukraine territory and the apparent sabotage of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the White House said in a statement.

"In the wake of the apparent sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, they discussed protection of critical infrastructure," the White House statement said.

