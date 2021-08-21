Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Uzbekistan accepts 400 more refugees from Afghanistan - Russian state media

1 minute read

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan has accepted about 400 more refugees from Afghanistan and put them up in temporary accommodation near the Afghan border, the Russian state news agency TASS reported on Saturday, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter.

It is unclear how many Afghans have crossed into the former Soviet republic as Taliban insurgents overran Afghanistan. The Tashkent government has denied that senior Afghan figures such as ethnic Uzbek leader Abdul Rashid Dustum were among them.

However, approximately 650 Afghan officers from units commanded by Dustum were already at the same health centre, TASS cited the source as saying.

Uzbekistan said on Friday that it had sent 150 Afghan refugees back to Afghanistan as per an agreement with the Taliban and after requests from the refugees themselves. read more

Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 5:28 AM UTC

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group told Reuters on Saturday.

World
Police arrest hundreds of protesters as Australia reports record COVID-19 cases
World
Candidate pulls out of Hong Kong lawyers' group election over safety fears
World
Malaysia's new PM takes office amid mounting health crisis
World
UNICEF warns millions of Lebanese face water shortages