Vatican has signed contract to sell London building at core of corruption trial

VATICAN CITY, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Vatican has signed a contract to sell a luxury building in London which is at the heart of an ongoing corruption trial, the Holy See's economy minister said on Friday.

Father Antonio Guerrero told Vatican media that the Vatican had received a 10 percent deposit and that the deal for 60 Sloane Avenue should be concluded in June. While there had been talk of the sale being in progress, it was the first time a Vatican official confirmed the sale. He did not give any figures.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; editing by John Stonestreet

