Very important that Turkey's issues with Finland's NATO membership be resolved before Madrid summit -Finnish FM
WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - It is very important that Turkey's issues with Finland's NATO membership be resolved before the alliance holds a summit in Madrid at the end of June, Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters on Friday following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.
Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Rami Ayyub
