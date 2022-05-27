Very important that Turkey's issues with Finland's NATO membership be resolved before Madrid summit -Finnish FM

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto of Finland presents the report on changes in the foreign and security policy environment of Finland following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Helsinki, Finland, April 13, 2022. MARKKU ULANDER/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - It is very important that Turkey's issues with Finland's NATO membership be resolved before the alliance holds a summit in Madrid at the end of June, Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters on Friday following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Rami Ayyub

