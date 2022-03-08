Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Very little time left to save Iran nuclear deal, U.S. says

1 minute read
1/2

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

VIENNA, March 8 (Reuters) - There is very little time left for diplomacy to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear talks, the United States said in a statement to the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on Tuesday.

"There is some but very little time remaining for steadfast diplomacy to put us on the collective path to a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA," the statement to the quarterly board meeting said, using the deal's full name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"Should these negotiations succeed, such a return would be a significant achievement of international diplomacy and mark a new era in our approach to Iran’s nuclear programme."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by John Irish; editing by Francois Murphy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters