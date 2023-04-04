Video: Test

World1 minute readApril 4, 20234:29 PM UTCLast Updated agoVideo: TestReutersThis will be body textOur Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.Read NextUnited StatescategoryFactbox: Who is Stormy Daniels and what did she say happened with Trump?, article with gallery2:47 PM UTCEXPLAINERExplainer: After Finland joins NATO, why is Turkey making Sweden wait?, article with image1:06 PM UTCEuropecategoryBritain blocks UN webcast of Russian meeting on Ukraine, article with image9:34 PM UTCUnited StatescategoryReactions as former President Donald Trump arraigned in New York City, article with image7:24 PM UTC