Wall Street Journal demands immediate release of reporter arrested in Russia
April 1 (Reuters) - The Wall Street Journal on Saturday demanded the immediate release of Evan Gershkovich, a Moscow-based correspondent who was arrested by Russia's FSB security service on suspicion of spying.
"Evan's case is a vicious affront to a free press, and should spur outrage in all free people and governments throughout the world, the newspaper said in a statement on Twitter.
Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.