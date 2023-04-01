Wall Street Journal demands immediate release of reporter arrested in Russia

Handout image of reporter for U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich
Reporter for U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich appears in an undated handout image taken in an unknown location. The Wall Street Journal/Handout via REUTERS

April 1 (Reuters) - The Wall Street Journal on Saturday demanded the immediate release of Evan Gershkovich, a Moscow-based correspondent who was arrested by Russia's FSB security service on suspicion of spying.

"Evan's case is a vicious affront to a free press, and should spur outrage in all free people and governments throughout the world, the newspaper said in a statement on Twitter.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

